South Africa: UCT Confirms Second COVID-19 Case

Photo: Ian Barbour/Flickr
University of Cape Town (file photo).
19 March 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Dear colleagues and students

I am sharing with you that we have confirmation of a second staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the confirmed cases at our institution to a total of two.

The staff member is not connected to the first and is now in self-isolation for the next two weeks under supervision of the National Department of Health.

Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the person and they are all asymptomatic. They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.

The Dean has communicated to the members of the specific faculty. We have also immediately closed the building.

We wish our colleague affected a speedy recovery and strength to all during the quarantine period.

I urge all students still on campus to go home and the members of staff to remain vigilant in terms of social and physical distancing and to follow good hygiene practises.

Please do visit UCT's Coronavirus Disease 2019 feature page on the UCT News website, which has all the relevant information in relation to the pandemic.

Sincerely

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Vice-Chancellor

Updates will be posted on UCT's Coronavirus Disease 2019 feature page on the UCT News website.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UCT

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.