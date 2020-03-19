South Africa: UCT Confirms Second COVID-19 Case

Dear colleagues and students

I am sharing with you that we have confirmation of a second staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the confirmed cases at our institution to a total of two.

The staff member is not connected to the first and is now in self-isolation for the next two weeks under supervision of the National Department of Health.

Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the person and they are all asymptomatic. They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.

The Dean has communicated to the members of the specific faculty. We have also immediately closed the building.

We wish our colleague affected a speedy recovery and strength to all during the quarantine period.

I urge all students still on campus to go home and the members of staff to remain vigilant in terms of social and physical distancing and to follow good hygiene practises.

Please do visit UCT's Coronavirus Disease 2019 feature page on the UCT News website, which has all the relevant information in relation to the pandemic.

Sincerely

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Vice-Chancellor

