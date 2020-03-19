South Africa: Testing, Testing, 123 - Unpacking the Confusion Around SA's Covid-19 Testing

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Pandemics spark panic, and Covid-19 is no exception. One effect of this in SA is the high volume of people who want to be tested for the coronavirus. But as the country's laboratory service risks buckling under the strain, health authorities are pleading for the limited stocks of tests to be reserved for those who are genuinely high risk.

When 40-year-old Mary* stepped off her flight from South America at OR Tambo International on Friday 13 March, she was already feeling a bit unwell. Given a health screening form to complete before she passed through immigration, Mary dutifully noted down her symptoms: scratchy throat, headache, fluey.

Covid-19 was on her mind. Since leaving South Africa on 12 February, Mary had taken a total of 12 flights during her month away spent researching for a work project. Her travelling was confined to South America, which is not considered a high-risk zone for the coronavirus. What worried her more was the amount of time she had spent over four weeks in airports, crammed into confined spaces with international travellers, during the period when Covid-19 spread to the status of a global pandemic.

Perhaps the person who would collect her health screening form...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.