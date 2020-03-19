South Africa: Testing, Testing, 123 - Unpacking the Confusion Around SA's Covid-19 Testing

analysis

Pandemics spark panic, and Covid-19 is no exception. One effect of this in SA is the high volume of people who want to be tested for the coronavirus. But as the country's laboratory service risks buckling under the strain, health authorities are pleading for the limited stocks of tests to be reserved for those who are genuinely high risk.

When 40-year-old Mary* stepped off her flight from South America at OR Tambo International on Friday 13 March, she was already feeling a bit unwell. Given a health screening form to complete before she passed through immigration, Mary dutifully noted down her symptoms: scratchy throat, headache, fluey.

Covid-19 was on her mind. Since leaving South Africa on 12 February, Mary had taken a total of 12 flights during her month away spent researching for a work project. Her travelling was confined to South America, which is not considered a high-risk zone for the coronavirus. What worried her more was the amount of time she had spent over four weeks in airports, crammed into confined spaces with international travellers, during the period when Covid-19 spread to the status of a global pandemic.

Perhaps the person who would collect her health screening form...