South Africa: Bank Employee in Hot Water for Theft

19 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

29-year-old Nonhlanhla Phillona Matinyane (29), employed as a bank teller, reappeared in the Swartruggens Magistrates' Court yesterday, 18 March 2020 for theft. The accused was granted R1 500-00 bail and the case was postponed until Wednesday, 08 April 2020.

Matinyane was arrested on Monday, 9 March 2020, after investigations revealed that she allegedly stole money from a client, who previously won an undisclosed amount of money in the National Lottery. The client, aged 46, was alerted by her financial advisor that withdrawals with substantial amounts of money were made from her account. Thus, the alleged theft was reported to the bank and the police. Following investigation into the matter, the suspect was arrested for theft.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the Swartruggens police for their quick response and investigation which led to the arrest.

