Tunisia: Bizerte - 206 People Subjected to Home-Quarantine in Prevention Against COVID-19

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of people subjected to home-quarantine in Bizerte governorate has reached 206 people, local director of health Jamel Eddine Saidani told TAP on Wednesday.

All people home-quarantined in the region are in good health, he said.

The second person in Bizerte, who tested positive to the virus on March 12, is a woman in her forties; her condition is deemed stable.

She was contaminated by the patient who flew to Strasbourg. That patient had stayed in the region before leaving on March 9.

Tests carried out on four relatives of the second case were negative. These persons continue their home-quarantine period.