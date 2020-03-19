Tunisia: COVID-19 - Two Suspected Cases Reported in Manouba Governorate

Tunis/Tunisia — Two suspected cases of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the governorate of Manouba.

Local Health Director Imen Souissi said samples will be taken from the two "suspected cases" in coordination with the health and medical rescue services.

"No cases of infection with coronavirus have been recorded in the Manouba governorate to date," she told TAP on Wednesday.

She added that the number of people arriving from abroad and placed in home-quarantine stands at 91, with quarantine already completed for 22 of them.