Tunisia: Ministry of Transport and Logistics - 62 Repatriation Flights Operated Since March 16

Tunis/Tunisia — Sixty-two repatriation flights have been operated since March 16, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced on Wednesday.

This is in accordance with the government decision to close the national airspace as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, with the exception of a few repatriation flights for non-resident Tunisians stranded abroad and foreigners stranded in Tunisia, it added.

These flights have repatriated 4900 passengers to Tunisia and 6000 passengers abroad.

The ministry also announced that repatriation flights will stop definitively on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 23:59 (local time).

In addition, a flight schedule has been put in place by the ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and airlines, in order to end the repatriation operations in both directions.

The Ministry recalled, in this regard, that repatriation flights from Tunisian airports are strictly reserved for passengers residing abroad.

Those scheduled for Tunisians stranded abroad are strictly reserved for Tunisians residing in Tunisia and do not concern nationals residing abroad, it added.

Passengers concerned are asked to produce their certificates of residence at check-in, bearing in mind that passengers who already have their return tickets have priority on these flights.

The Ministry has called on the passengers concerned to contact airlines to confirm their flights reservations.

Provisional schedule for March 19 and 20, 2020

Date

Departure

Destination

Airline

Number of flights

19/03/2020

Tunis

Paris Orly

Transavia

1

Djerba

Paris Orly

Transavia

1

Tunis

Paris CDG

Air France

1

Tunis

Istanbul

Tunisair

2

Tunis

Casablanca

Tunisair

1

Tunis

Francfort

Tunisair

1

Tunis

Paris CDG

Nouvelair

1

Djerba

Paris CDG

Nouvelair

1

Monastir

Cologne

Nouvelair

1

Djerba

Cologne

Nouvelair

1

Tunis

Paris CDG

Nouvelair

1

Tunis

Lyon

Nouvelair

1

Djerba

Paris CDG

Nouvelair

1

Tunis

Istanbul

Nouvelair

2

Tunis/Djerba

Paris Orly

Tunisair

1

Tunis

Casablanca

Tunisair

1

20/03/2020

Tunis

Francfort

Tunisair

2

Tunis

Genève

Tunisair

1

Tunis

Montréal

Tunisair

1

Tunis

Londres

Tunisair

1

Tunis

Rome

Alitalia

2