Tunisia: Comprehensive Website On Coronavirus Launched - Prime Ministry

18 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A comprehensive website providing information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been launched by the Prime Ministry, in cooperation with the Ministries of Health and Culture and support from civil society and private sector communication professionals.

The website available on www.covid-19.tn is also accessible on an official Facebook page www.facebook.com/covid19tunisia, the Prime Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

It provides a set of medical information intended for citizens on health protection, home-quarantine and infection case reports , in addition to a set of statistical data based on information communicated by the Ministry of Health and the unit monitoring the spread of the virus.

The website also features practical information, including useful phone numbers accessible to the public, as well as the latest presidential and government decisions concerning the national plan to combat the COVID-19.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.