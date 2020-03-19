Tunisia: Comprehensive Website On Coronavirus Launched - Prime Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — A comprehensive website providing information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been launched by the Prime Ministry, in cooperation with the Ministries of Health and Culture and support from civil society and private sector communication professionals.

The website available on www.covid-19.tn is also accessible on an official Facebook page www.facebook.com/covid19tunisia, the Prime Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

It provides a set of medical information intended for citizens on health protection, home-quarantine and infection case reports , in addition to a set of statistical data based on information communicated by the Ministry of Health and the unit monitoring the spread of the virus.

The website also features practical information, including useful phone numbers accessible to the public, as well as the latest presidential and government decisions concerning the national plan to combat the COVID-19.