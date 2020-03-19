Tunisia: PM Stresses Need to Enforce Law to Contain Coronavirus

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh stressed at a working session held at the seat of the Interior Ministry Wednesday evening "the need to enforce the law to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the shortest possible time and with minimal damage."

He commended the "efforts made by the security institution, especially in these delicate circumstances," stressing the need for "constant preparedness and vigilance, given the major role of security forces in maintaining order and protecting the country", the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

The Prime Minister called on citizens to "act responsibly, support the state's efforts in combating the spread of the virus, abide by the law and embrace the required preventive measures."

During the session, which was attended by Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi, Fakhfakh inquired about the Ministry's latest logistical and human preparations to enforce the curfew decision.

President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Tuesday, announced a nationwide curfew from 6 pm to 6 am, starting Wednesday, March 18, in prevention against spread of COVID-19.