South Africa: Makhadzi's Manager On That Maserati Picture - 'She Didn't Buy the Car'

19 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bonolo Sekudu

Congratulatory messages seemed to be in order after Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi - real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona - took a picture next to a new Maserati recently, but unfortunately for fans, it's not her car.

In the picture, Makhadzi stands in front of the luxury car which costs just over R2.6 million according to Car Guide.

Social media users were quick to assume that the car was hers, some went as far as saying she was gifted the navy beast with brown leather interior seats however, the speculations over this picture are supposedly unfounded.

Speaking to Move!, Makhadzi's brand manager, Talifhani Banks, confirmed that she did not purchase the car.

"She didn't buy the car. She just liked it and took a picture," he said.

The Limpopo singer became talk of the town after her impressive performance at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards last week.

In January, she posted a picture of her new ride on her Instagram - a red Mercedes Benz.

Source: Move!

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.