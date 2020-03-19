South Africa: Makhadzi's Manager On That Maserati Picture - 'She Didn't Buy the Car'

Congratulatory messages seemed to be in order after Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi - real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona - took a picture next to a new Maserati recently, but unfortunately for fans, it's not her car.

In the picture, Makhadzi stands in front of the luxury car which costs just over R2.6 million according to Car Guide.

Social media users were quick to assume that the car was hers, some went as far as saying she was gifted the navy beast with brown leather interior seats however, the speculations over this picture are supposedly unfounded.

Speaking to Move!, Makhadzi's brand manager, Talifhani Banks, confirmed that she did not purchase the car.

"She didn't buy the car. She just liked it and took a picture," he said.

The Limpopo singer became talk of the town after her impressive performance at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards last week.

In January, she posted a picture of her new ride on her Instagram - a red Mercedes Benz.

Source: Move!