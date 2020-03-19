South Africa: COVID-19 - Western Cape Premier Will Not Self-Isolate As MEC Confirms Exposure

18 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he has been advised there is no need to self-isolate or be tested after coming into contact with Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

Following an announcement on Wednesday by the French consul, Laurent Amar, that he had tested positive for Covid-19, Mbombo announced she would self-isolate after being in contact with Amar on at least three occasions.

Mbombo has not, however, tested positive for the virus.

Winde said he was also in contact with Mbombo, adding he had consulted a team of medical professionals who advised him it was unnecessary to self-isolate or be tested for Covid-19.

Monitoring

"She will be monitoring herself for any symptoms - such as a cough or fever - while working full-time from home," Winde said.

"Due to my exposure to Mbombo over a lengthy period of time today, I have taken advice from our team of expert medical professionals around what is the appropriate course of action for me to take in such circumstances.

"I would like to be clear - our medical experts have advised that there is no need for me to self-quarantine or be tested at this time."

Earlier this week, Winde took steps to begin working from home, saying he would continue to do so.

"I will be working full steam ahead, with my primary focus being on limiting the spread of this virus."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.