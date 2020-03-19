South Africa: Another UCT Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

19 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has confirmed that a second staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A notice issued on the university's Facebook page said: "The University of Cape Town confirms that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second confirmed case of Covid-19 at our institution."

UCT said the staff member is being quarantined for two weeks under the supervision of the national health department.

"Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the person and they are all asymptomatic. They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored."

The university said it had closed the building where the staff member worked and informed other members of the faculty where the staff member worked of the latest development.

UCT announced last week that it would shut down all residences and suspended classes after the first staff member tested positive.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.