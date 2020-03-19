Tanzania: East African Community Governments Take Sweeping Measures Over Covid-19

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania yesterday announced crucial measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, as the country joined the efforts of the East African bloc that have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a live broadcast, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced suspending of all forms of gatherings, including political rallies as well as closure of all schools from kindergarten to Form Six for 30 days. All sports activities such as the Vodacom Premier League and all inter school games throughout the country were also put on hold.

The Premier yesterday directed the Ministry of Education to reschedule the Form Six programmes, adding that the government would review the situation depending of developments on the ground.

"We must observe all cautionary measures that have been announced. The government assures everyone that it has taken all necessary measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading," he said, as he cited data showing how COVID-19 has affected other countries across the world.

Until yesterday, cases of COVID-19 had risen to seven in Rwanda while the number rose to four in Kenya as Tanzania confirmed its first patient since Monday. Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said by Monday, 167, 515 people had been infected and 6,606 died of the disease.

In a little over a week, 21 new African countries have reported cases, bringing the total affected to 30. The government of Rwanda, in addition to suspending all public and social gatherings, encouraged people to keep a social distance and stay at home whenever possible.

Following the measures, hundreds of University of Rwanda students in Huye District were stranded in their campus after failing to find buses back home as public transport firms gave priority to high school learners, reported the country's New Times Rwanda.

Rwanda's public transport has been disrupted across the country since Sunday when the Ministry of Education embarked on a major effort to get all high school students back home in a space of two days following the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus in Rwanda, it was reported further.

In Kenya, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a media briefing that all travellers into Kenya including citizens, diplomats, residents and UN staff would swear a legal document that they will observe quarantine rules.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since suspended learning at all levels and announced a nationwide partial lockdown. He encouraged businesses and government offices to close all non-essential services.

Mr Kenyatta has declared Saturday a National Day of Prayer amid the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Mr Kenyatta made the declaration yesterday after the cases of COVID-19 rose to four.

"We cannot ignore the need to turn to God. In these circumstances as we have done in the past as a nation, we have always turned to God first to give thanks for the many blessings that he has bestowed on our nation," he said.

In Tanzania, since Monday when Health minister Ummy Mwalimu announced the country's first case of coronavirus, relevant authorities across the country were informed on measures to take to prevent the virus from spreading.

"The case is an imported case and that the authorities are doing all that is possible to contain the situation," she said.

Ms Mwalimu said a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman was the first to test positive of the deadly virus on Sunday, March 15. The minister said the woman arrived in Tanzania aboard RwandAir from Belgium.

"Between March 3 and 13, she also visited Sweden and Denmark. She then went back to Belgium before returning to Tanzania on March 15 via Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA)," Ms Mwalimu said. Regional authorities in Arusha said the movement of the patient reveal a complex circle as they pledged to work around the clock to get all those who were in contact with the driver who picked her from the airport.

In Uganda, where no case has been reported, President Yoweri Museveni's interface with the media for his national address that was scheduled for Wednesday has been called off as a safety measure in combating the looming coronavirus pandemic.

The President was supposed to address the nation on government's stand on the coronavirus.

This, according, to a senior press sectary to the President, Ms Lindah Nabusayi, is to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus. Ms Nabusayi says the development is "as advised by the relevant health officials against meetings.