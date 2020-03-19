Namibia: Geingob Re-Appoints Top Three Execs in New Cabinet

Photo: Government of Namibia
President Hage Geingob.
18 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob Wednesday retained the top office bearers for his second term in his new Cabinet.

Geingob at a media event at the statehouse on Wednesday re-appointed Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Ndandi-Ndaitwah as top office bearers in his new cabinet.

Speaking at the announcement, Geingob said he decided to reappoint the three because they still had work to do.

"We still have to finish our agenda to fight corruption and poverty. We will continue to work for the people," he added.

Earlier in the week Geingob trimmed the number of ministries from 26 to 19.

