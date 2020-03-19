South Africa: COVID-19 in SA - Measures Put in Place to Protect State Employees and the Public

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) called for government departments to ensure all necessary precautions are in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus among public servants as well as the citizens interfacing with government at frontline service delivery points.

The Director-General of the DPSA, Yoliswa Makhasi, issued a circular outlining guidelines for the containment and management of the coronavirus in the public service, in line with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In a statement, the DPSA urged departments to ensure that all health and safety precautions, in line with the protocols issued by the National Department of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), are followed by all public officials. It also wants to make sure that awareness programmes are conducted regularly in order to remain healthy, and to manage any exposure to the coronavirus within their workspaces.

Furthermore, government departments that provide frontline services and require officials to have direct contact with members of the public must develop internal protocols and communication strategies to manage the interactions, so as to ensure the continuation of service delivery in their respective sectors in line with protocols on the management of the coronavirus.

The DPSA also urged all departments to ensure there was equipment for temperature screening of employees on a daily basis; sufficient disinfectants, hand sanitisers, soaps and tissues; and quarantine rooms created to respond to cases detected in the workplace.

The following measures must be put in place for frontline officials:the necessary protective equipment, such as latex gloves, in handling documents and assisting citizens; sufficient training to assist them to identify the risks and mitigating it sufficiently; sufficient facilities at workspaces to wash their hands; ensure the workspace of frontline employees have sufficient facilities for them to wash their hands;cleaning of hard surfaces, such as workstations, countertops and doorknobs on an hourly basis;ensure frontline employees are conversant with the protocols pertaining to Covid-19 in order to respond timeously to identify risks; andprevention of close or physical contact in the workplace, such as shaking hands.

In order to mitigate transmission and the spread of the virus at service points, and to ensure that citizens are served in a safe and secure service delivery environment, departments should:ensure cleaning of the waiting area for members of the public on a two-hourly basis; provision of hand sanitisers at strategic places for members of the public;ensure the numbers of members of the public allowed in the venue is consistent with the protocols and guidelines of the department and the management of crowds in waiting areas or queues; installation of scanners to ensure each and every member of the public is checked before entering the facility;guide and direct members of the public displaying symptoms consistent with Covid-19 to a medical professional;avail awareness material on Covid-19 to members of the public and advising on the necessity for adherence to the protocols; andensure posters on Covid-19 are placed in strategic locations where members of the public can be informed.

In instances where some services can be deferred or re-directed to better manage gatherings, departments are advised to classify their services in terms of direct, indirect, back-end and transversal, and to inform citizens of which key services they will make available during the three month period.

Where online services are provided, citizens must be encouraged to use these services so as to lessen physical interaction.

Source: News24