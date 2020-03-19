Gambia: IEC Postpones By-Election for Niamina West Constituency

18 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Independent Electoral (IEC) has on Wednesday said the by-election for Niamina West Constituency which was scheduled to take place on the 16th April 2020 is postponed.

A press release issued by the IEC reads: "Acting in accordance with section 127 of the Election Act, the Independent Electoral Commission informs the general public that the by-election for Niamina West Constituency is postponed."

The release adds: "In accordance with Section 91 subsection 3 of the 1997 constitution and section 84 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) should conduct a by-election within 90 days after the demise of an elected member.

In accordance with this provision of the Elections Act, the IEC initially proposed to hold a by-election for Niamina West Constituency on the 16th April 2020."

The release went on to say that the commission will inform the general public when a new date for the by-election is rescheduled.

Readers could recall that the National Assembly by-election for Niamina West Constituency came as a result of the demise of late Hon. Demba Sowe, who was substantive holder of the position.

Hon. Demba Sowe died in the Kingdom of Morocco and was laid to rest on Friday, 31st January 2020.

