Malawi: Lilongwe City Council for Collaboration On COVID-19

Lilongwe — Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has appealed for a collaborative approach in battling the new Covid-19 caused by Coronavirus which is yet in the country.

Addressing journalists at a Press briefing held on Wednesday at the Civic Offices in City Centre, Lilongwe, Mayor Juliana Kaduya stressed the importance of working together in order to keep the virus at bay or contain the spread if a case is registered.

She said Council would partner with a wide of range of stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and the private sector in exerting its efforts to protect residents and visitors from the global pandemic which has now hit some of Malawi's neighbouring countries including Tanzania and Zambia.

Kaduya said that, "Our cities are densely packed environments with people living in overcrowded conditions, sharing public facilities and traveling in minibuses."

"People gather in supermarkets, churches, schools, weddings and many other public gatherings. This is a real challenge to the prevention containment of the virus," the mayor explained.

She said among other remedies lined up, the Council would coordinate partners in the City for a collective approach to campaigns of awareness, prevention and possible response.

Hand washing with soap will be introduced and promoted at supermarkets, banks, hotels, places of worship and other public places which attract huge gatherings.

The Council will work with market committees to strengthen awareness of soap hand washing and other hygiene practices by traders and buyers.

The Council will liaise with head teachers and education stakeholders to bring awareness and prevention measures to teachers and learners.

While aiming to implement these initiatives, the council will stake strong measures to protect its own staff to ensure that they are always available to deliver the essential services that will make the city a safe place.

Kaduya appealed for individual responsibility asserting that the solutions need personal commitment.

"Let's avoid exceeding capacity in minibuses and taxis. It is up to us to refuse being packed four people per seat. In the same way, when we are in public gatherings let us follow guidance by the government and the ministry of healthy as advised from time to time," she said.

On March 11, 2020 World Health Organisation announced that Covid-19 was a pandemic. As of Wednesday, globally at least 202 000 cases had been reported with fatalities racking up more 8000 deaths.

Malawi is yet to register a case of the coronavirus albeit some individuals who have returned from affected countries are being placed in self-isolation.

A couple of sub-Saharan countries including Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa have already been declared State of emergencies.

South Africa has so far registered 116 cases in the process the outbreak being declared a national disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.