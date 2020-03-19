Kenya: Two Killed, 8 Hurt as Lightning Strikes Village in Kwale

19 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Fadhili Fredrick

Two women in Kwale County have been struck dead by lightning while eight others have sustained injuries.

The incident happened in Kizimbani village, Matuga Sub-County on Wednesday afternoon.

Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the two dead women were among 20 members of Mwangaza SILC Self-Help Group.

Mr Ngumo said the members had sheltered under a tree during the group's meeting when tragedy struck at around 3.30pm.

DIED ON THE SPOT

"The two female adults were struck by lightning and died on the spot," he said.

He said the incident was reported by Mtsamviani Assistant Chief Hamisi Matezo.

Matuga Sub-County Police Commander Francis Nguli said the injured were rushed to Mkongani Health Centre for treatment and were reported to be in stable condition.

"We are saddened by the unfortunate incident and we pray that God comforts their families," he said.

Mr Nguli advised residents to be very careful during this rainy season.

The bodies were moved to Kwale Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

