Algeria: President Tebboune - Faithful Algeria to Martyrs' Legacy "Will Not Allow Corruption Practices to Continue"

18 March 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Wednesday that "faithful Algeria to the message of the November revolution martyrs will never allow the continuation of the practices and mentalities that sowed the seeds of political and financial corruption, and which with its dangerous deviations have put the pillars of the national State on the verge of collapse."

In a message on the occasion of the Victory Day commemorated on March 19, Tebboune said: "I'll never cease repeating that faithful Algeria to the message of the martyrs will never allow the practices and mentalities that sowed the seeds of political and financial corruption and corrupt morals to persist. It nurtured the souls of youth with despair, and with its dangerous deviations it nearly undermined the pillars of the national state."

Such an effort "needs the sacrifices of men, just like their forefathers, the martyrs. Our tributes and loyalty to them will never equal their tremendous sacrifices or even one drop of blood that shed from their pure bodies," he said.

The list "should be extended to the remains which are in France. They should not be placed in unknown graves, but buried again, with all the tributes that are due to them, in Chouhada cemeteries under the sky of their homeland," he concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.