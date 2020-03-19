Algeria: President Tebboune - Faithful Algeria to Martyrs' Legacy "Will Not Allow Corruption Practices to Continue"

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Wednesday that "faithful Algeria to the message of the November revolution martyrs will never allow the continuation of the practices and mentalities that sowed the seeds of political and financial corruption, and which with its dangerous deviations have put the pillars of the national State on the verge of collapse."

In a message on the occasion of the Victory Day commemorated on March 19, Tebboune said: "I'll never cease repeating that faithful Algeria to the message of the martyrs will never allow the practices and mentalities that sowed the seeds of political and financial corruption and corrupt morals to persist. It nurtured the souls of youth with despair, and with its dangerous deviations it nearly undermined the pillars of the national state."

Such an effort "needs the sacrifices of men, just like their forefathers, the martyrs. Our tributes and loyalty to them will never equal their tremendous sacrifices or even one drop of blood that shed from their pure bodies," he said.

The list "should be extended to the remains which are in France. They should not be placed in unknown graves, but buried again, with all the tributes that are due to them, in Chouhada cemeteries under the sky of their homeland," he concluded.