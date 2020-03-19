Liberia: Japanese Suspected of Being Infected With Coronavirus Denied Entry Into Sierra Leone From Liberia

Monrovia — One of four Japanese who left Liberia for Sierra Leone via Kenya Airways has been suspected of being a carrier of Coronavirus, thereby, causing the Sierra Leonean civil aviation authorities to refuse to allow them to disembark the plane.

They were reportedly attempted to visit Sierra Leone for tourist purposes.

According to a statement from the Sierra Leonean Aviation Authority, the Station Manager of Kenya Airways in Freetown alerted the Authorities at the Freetown International Airport (FNA) about a suspicion of a possible Corona Virus (COVID-19) infection based on the signs displayed onboard the aircraft by one of the Japanese nationals.