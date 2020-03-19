Liberia: Japanese Suspected of Being Infected With Coronavirus Denied Entry Into Sierra Leone From Liberia

18 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — One of four Japanese who left Liberia for Sierra Leone via Kenya Airways has been suspected of being a carrier of Coronavirus, thereby, causing the Sierra Leonean civil aviation authorities to refuse to allow them to disembark the plane.

They were reportedly attempted to visit Sierra Leone for tourist purposes.

According to a statement from the Sierra Leonean Aviation Authority, the Station Manager of Kenya Airways in Freetown alerted the Authorities at the Freetown International Airport (FNA) about a suspicion of a possible Corona Virus (COVID-19) infection based on the signs displayed onboard the aircraft by one of the Japanese nationals.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.