Ethiopia: Somali PM Holds Talks With His Ethiopian Counterpart in Addis Ababa

19 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire and a delegation he was leading have arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Wednesday amid improving ties between the two neighboring countries.

Khaire has received a cordial welcome from Abiy Ahmed upon arrival at the presidential palace, where both Prime Ministers held high-level talks on a range of issues, including bilateral relations and security.

A statement from Somali PM's office said the two leaders have also discussed ways to cooperate on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Somalia and Ethiopia after the countries confirmed the first cases.

The PM has returned to Mogadishu last night after concluding his hours-long visit to Addis Ababa.

Somalia's Federal Government has on Monday recorded its first case of Coronavirus after a Somali man recently returned from China, the worst affected country in the world was diagnosed with the virus.

The FGS said Tuesday it has suspended all international flights with immediate effect on March 18 as part of the ongoing measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 the country.

The flight suspension will last for 15 days.

The government has temporarily shut down all schools in the country and urged citizens to be more vigilant and take health guidelines provided by the ministry of health.

