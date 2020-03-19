Zimbabwe: Hwende Seeks Removal From Remand

19 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

MDC-Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende has approached the High Court seeking his removal from remand until the State concludes its investigations pending trial on allegations of subverting a constitutionally elected Government.

He was arrested on the charge in March last year.

Hwende allegedly posted on his Twitter handle messages that had the effect of inciting people to revolt against the Government both in his personal capacity and as a Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana East constituency.

Since then, he has been on routine remand at least 11 times before the Harare Magistrates' Court, and is expected to appear again today.

In his application, he cited magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa as the first respondent and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as the second respondent.

He wants the dismissal of his application on further remand to be set aside.

Hwende argues that his application for removal from remand was dismissed on August 19 last year on the basis that the State would avail trial date with expedition.

"The basis of the application was that one year has lapsed since my initial remand and the State had not made any progress on the trial date," said Hwende in his founding affidavit.

Hwende said the decision by the magistrate to throw out his application on the basis of irregularities was irrational, unjustified and biased against him.

