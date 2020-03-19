Nigeria: Two Million Lagos Residents Suffer From Kidney Disease, Says Sanwo-Olu

19 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

The Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has described the high rate of kidney disease in the state as alarming, saying over two million residents suffers from the scourge.

Stating this at the commemoration of the World Kidney Day organised by Kidney Foundation for Africa, Sanwo-Olu said hospital-based findings have shown that about 13 per cent of Nigeria population was suffering from chronic kidney disease.

She noted that the findings did not capture patients who lack access to hospital care, adding that available data from the World Health Organisation, WHO, revealed that about 2 million people in Lagos State are suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Stating that the figure was unacceptable, Sanwo-Olu, said that the state government were making concerted efforts towards awareness creation on the causes and prevention of CKD.

"Recently, Mr. Governor visited the Cardiac and Renal Centre in Gbagada to inspect the facility to facilitate its reopening. We are conducting state wellness week to create awareness and screen residents free of charges for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, among others.

"The truth is that the awareness aspect is critical as people need to be aware that they are first responsible for their health and wellbeing. They have several reasons to reduce the risk factors and embrace a healthy lifestyle."

Speaking at the event which had representatives from East, West, North and South Africa, Consultant Physician/ Nephrologist, Dr Ebun Bamgboye regretted that kidney diseases are less symptomatic which makes people not realise they have it.

"We have about five stages of kidney failure, the first three stages are often not symptomatic unless you are screening. What we found is that many people died from the early stage of kidney failure than from kidney failure itself.

"Everybody's is focused on coronavirus now, but I can assure you that kidney disease currently in Africa is a much bigger problem. According to some studies, 20 out of every 100 people have one form of kidney disease or the other.

Bamgboye who is the Clinical Director of St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, said "Africans are four times more likely to develop kidney failure than individuals from another part of the world, and yet we can't deal with it."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.