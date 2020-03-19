Nigeria: Benue to Provide Educational Opportunities for Chibok, Dapchi Girls

Makurdi — Female students from Chibok in Borno State and Dapchi in Yobe State, who have been denied Western education by the activities of Boko Haram, have been assured of educational opportunities in Benue State.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, gave the assurance yesterday while inspecting new facilities at the Government Girls Model Secondary School in Aliade, which runs exchange programme for students from the 19 northern states of the country.

The governor stated that as a special recognition and support to the female children from Chibok and Dapchi, additional facilities, such as hostels accommodation, would be provided for the school to enable it admit anyone who seeks admission from the two northern towns as well as other states which fall under its catchment area.

While expressing delight over the new face of the school, Ortom stated that he wept when he visited the school in April last year as a result of its dilapidated state, stressing that he had already directed the renovation of all staff quarters in the school.

The governor further directed the release of N80 million to further furnish the school, saying the education commissioner had also been directed to provide sporting facilities for football, handball, volley ball and basketball for the students.

He also directed that the bill of quantities for the renovation of the nursery and primary sections within the school be submitted to him through the education commissioner for necessary action, pointing out that the school would also be provided with a bus soon.

The governor, who encouraged the students to be committed to their studies and never allow anyone to influence negatively, charged them to shun miracle examination centres, which he said would only mar their future, even as he strongly warned against theft of the equipment in the school by the host community.

The state Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, said Ortom had excelled in the education sector, stressing that the school which could barely boast of 600 students now needed additional space to admit more students.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Lucy Tyav and Head Girl, Miss Doris Nyajo, all expressed appreciation to the governor for making their school one of the best in the state, promising that they would make judicious use of the facilities provided for them.