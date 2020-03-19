Zimbabwe: Gudyanga Trial Date Set

19 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

The trial of former Mines and Mining Development secretary Francis Gudyanga, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, has been set for April 24.

Gudyanga, who is also a former Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) board chairman, allegedly paid US$1 629 500 to a foreign firm through a local agricultural company, Pedstock Investments.

Gudyanga appeared before magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya on Tuesday and was remanded to his trial date after the new prosecutor handling the case indicated to the court that she needed more time to peruse the docket and prepare for trial.

Initially, the matter was being handled by Mrs Veneranda Munyoro, who recused herself.

It is the State's case that during the period extending from September 2014 to December 2015, Gudyanga, acting as the permanent secretary, ordered MMCZ to pay US$1 629 500 to Glammer (Private) Limited.

Gudyanga allegedly instructed MMCZ to pay Glammer through Pedstock Investments, as the former was a foreign company.

He also allegedly lied that the money was to be accounted for as dividends to the stakeholder, which was the Government of Zimbabwe.

Acting on the misrepresentation, MMCZ released the money to Pedstock Investments, the court heard. It was later discovered that the money had nothing to do with MMCZ. Neither was it being paid to the Government of Zimbabwe, but to Gudyanga.

was used in a fraudulent arrangement Gudyanga had made.

Dividends were supposed to be paid to the permanent secretary, who then issues a receipt of acknowledgement.

