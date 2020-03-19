Zimbabwe: Passengers Isolated At Beitbridge Border Post

Photo: Faizel Slamang/GroundUp
Beitbridge border crossing.
19 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

When a Malawian citizen was yesterday put into quarantine at the Beitbridge District coronavirus management centre, after his temperature was unreasonably high, the other 19 people were also isolated pending test results.

The man was travelling from South Africa in a Munenzva bus in transit to Malawi via Zimbabwe, but the routine screening of all arrivals from South Africa found he had a temperature above normal.

So the standard precautions came into effect as the health team swung into action.

He was taken in for tests after 5pm and then quarantined.

The other 19 people, who had been sitting with him for some hours, were also isolated pending the test results.

District medical officer, Dr Lenos Samhere last night said health authorities will have a clear picture after concluding medical tests.

The Health and Child Care Ministry yesterday reassured the nation that to date, there are no confirmed cases in Zimbabwe.

A Chinese lady who disembarked from a bus from Victoria Falls on Monday, and was denied accommodation on suspicion she had coronavirus symptoms, has also tested negative.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.