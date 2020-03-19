Tanzania: Covid-19 - Zanzibar Government Closes Schools Indefinitely

18 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Haji Mtumwa

Zanzibar — The Zanzibar Government (SMZ) has today announced the closure of all schools from Primary School to tertiary institutions for an indefinite period after first Coronavirus patient tested positive in the semi-autonomous archipelago.

The announcement was made by the Health minister Hamad Rashid at a news conference in Zanzibar.

The government through the ministry of health earlier on today announced that a German national aged 24 who was on the Isles had tested positive of the COVID-19 strain.

Zanzibar joins 13 other countries including Tanzania Mainland in announcing the closure which is meant to curb the spread of the virus which is threatening to bring developing economies to its knees.

Yesterday, Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced similar measures which had excluded higher institutions of learning.

Already, the hospitality and tourism industry which is Zanzibar's key sources of revenue has taken a hit with many travelers and holiday makers cancelling their trips either due to imposed travel restrictions or out of fear.

Two weeks ago authorities at the Shekh Abeid Karume International Airport bared all flights from Italy which has since become the epicenter of the pandemic with the second highest number of deaths after China.

