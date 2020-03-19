Southern Africa: Covid-19 - SADC Analyses Strategic Plan Via Video Conference

Luanda — The Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has been discussing since Wednesday the state of the formulation of the post-2020 agenda, embodied in the Vision 2050 projects.

The discussing is running via video conference system (remote meeting via online, due to the new Coronavirus - Covid 19).

ANGOP learnt that Angola is represented at the meeting, being guided from Dar Es Sallam, Tanzania (current president of SADC), by minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.

The video conference is part of the measures adopted by the Community, for the prevention of Covid-19, a pandemic whose prevention also includes, among other measures, not traveling to other countries and avoiding clusters or contacts with suspected / infected people.

The "virtual" meeting will also analyse the draft Vision 2050 and the Indicative Strategic Regional Development Plan (RISDP), the Organ Indicative (SIPO) 2020-2030, as well as the Implementation of the Decisions of the Council of Ministers and the Report of the Finance Committee.

The celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Community on on April 1, the types of activities to be carried out, both at the level of member states and the executive secretariat, are also part of the matters to be analysed.

Since Tuesday, according to a dispatch from the Ministry of Health, the Angola has banned the entry of citizens from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Portugal, Spain and France.