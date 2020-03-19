Southern Africa: Covid-19 - SADC Analyses Strategic Plan Via Video Conference

18 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has been discussing since Wednesday the state of the formulation of the post-2020 agenda, embodied in the Vision 2050 projects.

The discussing is running via video conference system (remote meeting via online, due to the new Coronavirus - Covid 19).

ANGOP learnt that Angola is represented at the meeting, being guided from Dar Es Sallam, Tanzania (current president of SADC), by minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.

The video conference is part of the measures adopted by the Community, for the prevention of Covid-19, a pandemic whose prevention also includes, among other measures, not traveling to other countries and avoiding clusters or contacts with suspected / infected people.

The "virtual" meeting will also analyse the draft Vision 2050 and the Indicative Strategic Regional Development Plan (RISDP), the Organ Indicative (SIPO) 2020-2030, as well as the Implementation of the Decisions of the Council of Ministers and the Report of the Finance Committee.

The celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Community on on April 1, the types of activities to be carried out, both at the level of member states and the executive secretariat, are also part of the matters to be analysed.

Since Tuesday, according to a dispatch from the Ministry of Health, the Angola has banned the entry of citizens from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Portugal, Spain and France.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.