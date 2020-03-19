Congo-Kinshasa: April Trade Mission to DRC Postponed Over COVID-19

A DELEGATION of traders that is lead by the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) which had planned to leave for the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 6, 2020 to explore trade and investment opportunities has been postponed indefinitely due to threat of Coronavirus.

The TPSF Chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula, said in joint press conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that the trip has been postponed until when the situation on Coronavirus will be clear.

"We have decided to postpone our trade mission following the reported cases of disease in both countries," Ms Ngalula said.

She said preparations for a three day trade mission for DR Congo were in top gear and the number traders/investors who registered for the mission surpassed the target of 200 people who earlier planned.

"I also take this opportunity to inform the business community and public in general that the indefinite postponement meant we will continue with preparations while awaiting clearance from the authorities when the virus controlled," she explained.

"Tanzania is producing quality goods that have a strong market in DRC. But Tanzania has also many economic opportunities. We want these things to be known to our colleagues in the DRC. Tanzania currently chairs the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Business Council, meaning we have the duty to encourage and promote business among ourselves. This is the background behind this tour," she explained.

TPSF recognises the immense focused efforts of the government in building this enabling infrastructure and we thank the government for this great job," she said.

Speaking at the same venue, Tanzanian Ambassador to the DRC, Lt. General (rtd), Paul Mella called on the business community to mobilize and fully exploit business potentials and opportunities to do serious business.

"I call on potential Tanzanian business people to come forward and register for trade mission," he said, noting that the market was big and reliable.

Earlier, Representative of Ambassador of the DRC in Tanzania, Mr Moma Kampinga said the Tanzania's trade mission to his country would be of paramount significance as two countries have a long time history of cooperation.