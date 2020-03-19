Tanzania: Draw for ASFC Last Eight Put On Hold

THE Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) draw which was set for yesterday at Azam TV headquarters in Tabata, Dar es Salaam, was also halted until a date to be announced later.

Further, Azam TV, the official broadcaster of the Mainland Premier League said they will now focus on broadcasting content which aims at prevention measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The development comes after the suspension of all sports related activities announced on Tuesday by the government as a precaution step to halt further spread of the disease which has reached at alarming stage across the globe.

Revealing about the broadcasting changes here, was Azam TV Director of Sports Patrick Kahemele, who said they have done so to help the government in its effort to inform people on the preventive measures they have to follow to avoid contacting the disease.

"As you know, Azam media has got many viewers both within and outside the country thereby we have the capacity to reach many people. We understand that at this level, the most important thing is provision of education to people on how they can prevent it," he said.

He continued that all their crew members who were on the ground in different parts of the country to broadcast live mid-week league matches have been recalled with immediate effect.

"We had our crews ready in Lindi to broadcast Namungo vs Kagera Sugar match and the other was in Tanga all of them have been requested to come back here until further notice meaning that this week, we will not broadcast any top flight league," he said.

Moreover, Kahemele pointed out that they will now start using sports men and women to disseminate content about the prevention measures to deal with the fast spread of coronavirus.

"Let me take this opportunity to apologise to all our customers because we will not broadcast the loved Mainland Premier League and other live matches we used to broadcast from outside the country but instead, the content will be about some sports activities which do not bring many people together and steps to avoid getting the Covid-19 disease," said he.