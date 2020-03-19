Tanzania: Bluefins Win Isamilo Swimming Championships

BLUEFINS swimming club emerged winners of the Mwanza's Isamilo swimming championships after beating other nine clubs.

This is the second title for Bluefins to win in this year's swimming calendar. The club previously won Morogoro swimming event and finished second in the Taliss-IST Invitational held in Dar es Salaam.

The two days Isamilo swimming championships featured more than 200 swimmers, who competed in five swimming styles--backstroke, butterfly, individual medley, breaststroke and freestyle.

The swimmers also competed in relays as well as a mixed relay in an exciting event.

Bluefins emerged in the top position after accumulating a total of 3031.5 points, closely followed by the hosts Mwanza Swim Club with 2932.5 points.

In the boy's events; Bluefins took the top position after earning 1,500 points and were followed by Mwanza Swim Club on 1,209 points.

However, the Mwanza Swim Club topped in the girls event after they earned 1,493.5 points, followed by Bluefins girls, who accumulated 1341.5 points.

In the event, Bluefins swimmers won 93 medals, which included 28 gold, 31 silver and 34 bronze medals in a well-organised tournament.

Bluefins head trainer and founder Rahim Alidina commended the swimmers for the best show in the event and called them not to be satisfied with what they have achieved.

"We are pleased with the performance of all our swimmers, who had worked hard to win this event once again after our club had won it in 2016. The competition was very tough, but our swimmers managed to do well and also broke a few records along the way.

"We are also happy with our younger swimmers aged only six and seven years old some, who participated for the first time and got invaluable experience from this event," said Alidina.

"We would also like to thank and congratulate the Mwanza Swim Club for the organisation which was at a very high standard.

We are now in the process of preparing our swimmers for the national club championships, which are expected to be held next month," he said.

Other swim clubs who took part in the event are Braeburn International School, Dar Swim Club, FK Blue Marlins, Geita Gold Mine International, Lake Swim Club, Taliss-IST, Tanzania Latham Swim Club and UWCEA Moshi Campus.