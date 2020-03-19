Tanzania: DIT Gets Over 36 Billion Boost for Improved Technical Trainings

Mwanza — THE Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) Mwanza Campus has received 16.25m US dollar from the World Bank (WB) for constructing various infrastructure and improve technical trainings.

According to DIT Mwanza campus Director, Dr Albert Mmari said the grant was offered by WB through the government.

He was briefing the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Prof. Elisante Ole Gabriel.

Prof. Gabriel visited the campus to inspect various activities and programs that are carried at the campus.

Dr Mmari told the PS that the fund will be used for training instructors and lectures, outreach programs and development of new curricular for various programs, footwear and leather goods technology.

He said the five-year project (2019-2024), objective is to increase access and improve the quality of TVET programs among selected TVET institutes and support regional integration in East Africa.

He added that the project will be achieved through a number of activities including ensuring good governance, leadership, institutionalizing industrial linkage, developing market-relevant and competence-based training programs.

On his side, the PS said his office was satisfied by the institutions' efforts to bring positive results in various areas including innovation. He said the leather processing industry will help to improve the country's economy.