Namibia: Mines Ministry and NBC Sign Broadcasting Agreement

9 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on Wednesday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for production and broadcasting services. The agreement, signed at a ceremony held at the MME, provides the ministry with a platform to make use of NBC's services on all its platforms to promote the ministry's operations and to market its strategic plan.

During the signing ceremony, executive director at the ministry of mines Simeon Negumbo emphasised the importance for the public to know what the ministry does and the benefits the ministry can offer them, especially regarding the issuing of licences, the rural electrification programme and other important projects of the Ministry.

"It is our responsibility, as a ministry, to educate the nation about our operations and the importance of the mining and energy sector," noted Negumbo.

Director General of NBC Stanely Similo reiterated the importance of informing the public on the activities of State-Owned Enterprises.

"In my view, we have quite a huge sort of base which people can reach through us on a daily basis. As you know, as an entity, we are going through quite challenging times but agreements and Memoranda of Understandings of this nature do lessen the element of us struggling to get to things but for us to deliver as we always do," said Similo.

NBC reaches on average 1.6 million people on its platforms such as radio, TV and online. Through that exposure, MME will greatly benefit as well.

As per the agreement, NBC is expected to produce and broadcast documentaries, infomercials and advertisements for the ministry in all 14 regions for three years, effective April 2020.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.