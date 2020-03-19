Liberia: It's Time to Fight Back - Movie Union Chief in Rallying Plea Against Coronavirus

19 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — The head of the Liberia Movie Union & National Collective Society of Liberia, Mr. Gregory Artus Frank Sr. is encouraging Liberians to channel the fighting spirit of the deadly Ebola virus outbreak in tackling the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It's caused by a virus called coronavirus. Symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, Mr. Frank said it is important for Liberians to take preventive measures and guard their surroundings in tackling the killer pandemic.

"I'm coming to you as a concerned icon of our great nation. It's time to fight back and one way to do that is through consciousness and awareness," Franks lamented. "We need to get familiar with this disease and the preventive measures that we need to take. In the event you notice anything alarming in your community, please call 4455 to report it to emergency personnel.

Please stay safe and God bless Liberia.:

The movie union president said it is no secret that the world as a whole, is faced with this global pandemic COVID-19. Our country, specifically, has faced one obstacle when it comes to health concerns. "It wasn't long ago that we experienced and suffered through the EBOLA outbreak. We watched as thousands of people lost their lives. It was a horrible and heartbreaking experience for all of us."

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 170 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

