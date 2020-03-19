Liberia: Passport Issuance Suspended Amidst Coronavirus Confirmed Cases

Monrovia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has with immediate effect suspended the issuance of Passports to Liberian Citizens.

This latest decision is in accordance with the mandate of his Excellency President George Manneh Weah on social distancing to avoid the further spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Passport will only be issued to people based on emergencies cases to be determined by the authority of the Bureau of Passport of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry wishes to inform the public that these measures which will be reviewed periodically, are in no way intended to deprive citizens of their right to travel document rather, it's in the interest of public safety and health of the citizens.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also rendering apologies to the general public for any inconvenience this latest pronouncement may have caused as it is only intended to contain this dangerous monster(coronavirus)from further spreading.