Liberia: Petroleum Importers Dismiss Claims of Gasoline Shortage Amid Filling Stations Refusal to Serve Costumers

Monrovia — Despite several gas stations displaying 'No Gas' signs, the Petroleum Importers Association of Liberia has debunked information that there is a shortage of gasoline on the Liberian market.

Since Monday, several gas stations owned by some of the major petroleum importers in Liberia have been sending customers away because claiming there is no gasoline.

At other places, 'No Gas' written in bold letters on cardboards greet customers including vehicle operators as they drive by.

On Monday, there were long, disorder queues at several gas stations in Monrovia and its surrounding communities by vehicle operators scrambling to get few gallons of gasoline.

Soon, transportation fare began to skyrocket, similar to what happened four weeks ago when there was a national shortage of gasoline on the market.

An authoritative source in the petroleum industry told FrontPage Africa, due to the covid 19 pandemic, ships that bring the product from coming to Liberia over the next few weeks will stop coming.

However, the Petroleum Importers Association of Liberia, a conglomeration of 14 major petroleum importers, in a release said there is 'more than enough' supply of the product in the country.

"Members of Petroleum Importers Association of Liberia, an association made up of 14 companies that are importing petroleum products in the country are pleased to inform the general public that there is more than enough products on the market and in storage facilities at the Liberia Petroleum Refining company (LPRC) and Conex Petroleum Storage Terminal (CPST)," the group said in the statement signed by T. Nelson Williams II.

According to the petroleum importers, over the weekend and on Monday, March 16, products were supplied by LPRC and Conex terminals to several stations owned by TOTAL, Petro Trade and Aminata, three of the biggest dealers, adding there is enough product to supply the market until the first week of April 2020.

In addition, the group revealed that several importers are bringing in 10,650,000 gallons of gasoline in the month of March 2020.