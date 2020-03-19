Liberia: Philadelphia Lone Star Weekly Round-Up

The new league season of the US League Two (USL2) is set to hopefully kick off on May 9, 2020, based on the status of the Coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, all football activities are suspended amid coronavirus fear.

However, Philadelphia Lone Star is working in every department to better prepare the team ahead of the new league season kickoff. Here is a round-up on the team's level of preparedness so far.

In transfer news, the Stars have announced the promotion and resigning of three players in less than a week. On March 16, the club announced the promotion of young Ghanaian goalkeeper, Goodwill Agbaadem, to the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) squad. Agbaadem is consistently featured for our Academy Under-19 squad during the past two seasons.

Later on Tuesday, March 17, the club also announced that they have re-signed Sierra Leonean defender Alpha Kanu to the UPSL squad. Kanu according to the club has been the anchor in defence for the past two UPSL seasons. His announcement was followed by another resigning announcement that saw the club welcoming back Ivorian forward Daouda Camara on the 2020 UPSL squad. "Camara has been a phenomenon for the second team for the past two seasons, helping the team to two playoff appearances.

Fatoma Turay Confirms First Team Coaching Staff for 2020 Season

First Team Head Coach Fatoma Turay on March 6, confirmed his full backroom staff for the club's inaugural season in the USL League Two and eighth season in the National Premier Soccer League.

Winston Neewray returns for his third season on the First Team coaching staff. According to the club, Neewray in his first season with the club in 2018, helped coach the first team to the Northeast Soccer League (NESL) regular-season title and a dual State Cup title in the Amateur Cup and Open Cup. "Last season, he was instrumental in the first team's excellent run in the NPSL Keystone Conference playoffs where they finished as finalists," the club's statement read.

Thomas George also returns for his third season on the First Team coaching staff. He helped coach the first team to their first-ever NPSL playoff run in 2018, being ranked sixth nationally in the NPSL, thereby making their second appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Both Winston and Thomas are currently pursuing their advanced coaching licenses with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Samuel Cole will serve as an Assistant Coach after spending three seasons as head coach of the club U19 team. Sam is also currently the head coach of Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School Girls team and he will remain as head coach of the Philadelphia Lone Star Girls' Academy team. He's currently pursuing his advanced licenses this season.

Sean Matteo, who is the goalkeeper coach for the Philadelphia Lone Star women's team, will serve as the senior goalkeeper coach for the men's first team. Over his six-year coaching career, Sean has coached numerous goalkeepers to All-Conference recognition including our women's team goalkeeper, Emily Camp, in the team's inaugural WPSL season last year.

Sal Minor joins Philadelphia Lone Star for his first season and will assist Sean in the goalkeeping capacity. Sal currently serves as an assistant coach at Lincoln University.

Philadelphia Lone Star Women Release 2020 WPSL Schedule

Philadelphia Lone Star Women, in conjunction with the Women Premier Soccer League, in early March announced the club's eight-game regular-season schedule for the 2020 WPSL Colonial Division season.

Philadelphia Lone Star Women began their second season in the WPSL with a trip away to Delaware to face CAFC Osprey on Thursday, May 21 before returning to Philadelphia for their home opener against ODFC Cesena USA on Saturday, May 23.

The ladies will then close out their regular season with a home game against Penn Fusion Women on Sunday, June 28.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Lone Star II will begin their third season in the UPSL with a trip to Randall's Island to face Santa Fe NY on Saturday, March 28 before returning to Philadelphia for their home opener against North Jersey Alliance FC on Sunday, March 29.

After a bye weekend on April 4, Philadelphia Lone Star II will travel to Allentown United on Saturday, April 11 before hosting Astoria Knights the following weekend on Saturday, April 18.

They will round off their regular season schedule with a trip to AFC Lancaster Lions on Saturday, May 30 before hosting Real New York FC on Saturday, June 13.