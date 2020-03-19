Mauritius: Dr A. G Jeetoo Equipped With New Digital Mammography Equipment

press release

The handing over ceremony of a Digital Mammography equipment, to the tune of some Rs 3 million, was held, yesterday, at Dr A. G Jeetoo Hospital in Port Louis. The acquisition of this equipment has benefitted from the 'Grant assistance for Grassroots Human Securities project' of the Government of Japan.

Present on the occasion, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal highlighted that the new digital mammography equipment marks another milestone in our public health service. He said that it will allow to offer better health care to a larger number of citizens adding that free mammography screening will now be carried out at Victoria Hospital and in Port Louis. This, he stated, will help to decentralize essential services and help cure more people with breast cancer.

Referring to the rise of the disease in the country, Dr Jagutpal pointed out that in 2018, 517 new cases were reported with 173 deaths. Breast cancer, he recalled is the main cause of cancer death and it accounted for 22% of all cancer deaths in 2018. He also appealed to the population to go for early screening which guarantees a higher survival rate.

In a bid to enhance cancer care in Mauritius, Dr Jagutpal indicated that the National Cancer Registry 2019-2023 is currently being finalised. The objective, he said, is to implement strategies and measures aimed at decreasing cancer cases and ultimately improve the quality of life of the citizens.

Speaking about the new Cancer Hospital in Solferino, he stated that it will be functional in mid 2020. Government, he added, is investing in high tech equipment as well as training qualified personnel so that the Cancer Hospital becomes a centre of excellence in the region.

For his part, the Ambassador of Japan, Mr Yoshiharu Kato stated that the new equipment will help strenghthen healthcare delivery in Mauritius adding that it is crucial for early detection. He indicated that Mauritius and Japan are linked by strong friendship ties adding that this relationship will flourish further in future.