Ghana: Adinkra Group Gives Nyamebekyere School Face-Lift

Adinkra Group, a non-governmental organisation, last Saturday painted the Nyamebekyere Basic School in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region, as its contribution towards the development of the school.

The initiative was spearheaded by Mr Diallo Sumbry, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Adinkra Group and also the Nkosuoo Hene (Development Chief) of the Nyamebekyere Traditional Area.

The Nyamebekyere Basic School, according to Mr Sumbry was rehabilitated in order to boost attendance of the pupils and also attract more pupils to enroll.

Mr Sumbry stated that, "Painting of the school block was a module of community development which was also an essential part for the school's survival to increase the school-going population in the community."

He noted that education was the number one tool that could alleviate poverty and reshape a society for further development.

Mr Sumbry hinted that the organisation would undertake some developmental projects in the school; including building an ultra-modern library, Information and Communication Centre and a borehole for the community.

"We want to make an impact in the community that is tangible, visible and enhancing to the lives of future leaders residing in the community," he said.

He explained the painting activities at Nyamebekyere Basic School as an important way of giving back to the community because education and professionalism goes hand-in-hand.

Madam Martha Erghan, Headmistress of the Nyamekyere Basic School, expressed her profound gratitude to the Adinkra Group for making the school have a new look.

She lamented on the high level of absenteeism among the pupils who usually skipped class hours to engage in trading for survival.

The Headmistress believed that the painting of the building would improve school attendance and retention.

She urged parents of the community to encourage their wards to be punctual at school to develop their talents to be responsible citizens in society.