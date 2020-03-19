Ghana: ICU Lauds President for Measures to Control COVID-19

19 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union(ICU), Solomon Kotei, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for instituting measures to control the spread of the corona virus (COVID -19) pandemic in the country.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, he said the measures introduced by the President, which included the ban on public gatherings and close down of schools for the next four weeks were crucial to protect the public from the disease.

"The directives are very crucial to protect the people and the economy as a result of the global catastrophe of the COVID -19," he added.

He said a lot of businesses and industries in highly affected countries in certain part of the world had been shut down and even some countries were completely locked down as a result of the pandemic.

Mr Kotei stressed the need to protect the citizenry, especially workers who are the sustainers of the country's economy.

He said the ICU-Ghana, as a trade union organisation in collaboration with employers, would collaborate to grow and sustain the economy to create wealth for the country.

The General Secretary appealed to employers to provide sterilising products and protective gears to control the spread of the infection at various workplaces.

Mr Kotei implored workers to take the precautionary measures against the disease by strictly observing the basic hygiene practices of washing of hands with soap under running water, applying hand sanitisers, refraining from shaking hands and touching of face among others.

"Abide by advice from health experts and eat well balanced meals to also boost your immune systems to fight the disease," he added.

He urged the public to support government and stakeholders to help in the control of the disease to protect the country's economy.

Ghana has confirmed a new case of the deadly coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven.

The new case comes despite government's announcement to curb its spread by banning social gatherings and imposing a travel ban on countries with high cases.

