Ghana: Wisconsin International University College Launches 20th Anniversary Activities

19 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Wisconsin International University College, has launched its 20th anniversary celebrations in Accra, on the theme: "Impacting development in Ghana and beyond: The role of Wisconsin over the past two decades."

As part of activities for the year long celebrations, the university would hold an alumni homecoming, community health screening, health walk, Face of Wisconsin Pageant and fun games.

Other activities would be a family day out, public lectures, awards and dinner dance and thanksgiving to crown the celebrations.

Speaking during the launch, Vice Chancellor for Wisconsin, Prof. Obeng Mireku, said they were committed to provide quality graduates to help transform the continent as they celebrate 20 years of existence.

He said the university started with just nine students in a classroom but now boast of ultramodern facilities that could accommodate over 4,400 students currently.

"As we celebrate 20 years of quality education, we would continue to churn out graduates that meet the developmental agendas of the African continent," he stated.

He added that they would continue to play their role in the development of the continent by providing quality education and adequate facilities for students.

"Over 10,000 graduates have been produced over the two decades and they are transforming their communities in various sectors of the economy," he stressed.

He urged lecturers to explore methods to make students better as they maintain the values of discipline, transparency, hard work, excellence and perseverance.

Launching the anniversary, Council Chair for Wisconsin, Justice Isaac Duose urged the government to support private universities to provide quality education to students.

"Knowledge is very essential to develop the country and both public and private universities must be supported to provide the right standards of education to students across board," he stated.

That, he said, would go a long way to remove the numerous ignorant citizens in the country and build a nation of knowledgeable citizens.

He congratulated the university on their 20 years anniversary and urged students to continue to work hard and standout as the graduates to transform their countries.

Caption: Wisconsin staff and dignitaries in a group photograph after the launch of the 20th anniversary

