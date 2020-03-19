Ghana: GJA Congratulates Kojo Oppong Nkrumah On Selection As Young Global Leader 2020

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has congratulated the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on his selection as Young Global Leader for 2020 by the World Economic Forum.

According to the association, the feat chalked by the Minister is an honour well-deserved and "a feather in the cap of such a budding hard-working public servant."

"The GJA believes the selection of Mr Oppong Nkrumah among such illustrious young global leaders is not a fluke or overrating, given the admirable leadership qualities he has exhibited over the years.

"We also believe that the honour did not come on a silver platter but through hard work, dedication to duty, avowed commitment to achieving goals and the strong desire to impact society with great ideas and innovations," the statement signed by the GJA president, Affail Monney said.

The GJA was particularly excited by the fact that Mr Nkrumah is a member of the inky fraternity having extended the "same enthusiasm and tenacity he exhibited at the Multimedia Group" into politics which had earned him great respect from members of the general public.

"His achievement is clear demonstration of the influence of media practitioners in national and international affairs and we are proud of that."

Nonetheless, the GJA encouraged the Information Minister to do more exploit in order to justify the confidence reposed in him.

"As a Young Global Leader, a greater responsibility has been entrusted to him and he must live up to expectation by providing leadership, inspiration and hope to the youth in Ghana and abroad that will surely hold him as a role model," the statement said.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was among 115 finalists selected out of more than 2000 nominees across the world, which the internationally-acclaimed body holds as the world's most promising leaders under the age of 40.

The finalists included the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin and the Vice President of Ecuador, Otto Sonnenhenholzner.