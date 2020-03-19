Ghana: Akpeteshie Not Substitute to Sanitiser in COVID-19 Prevention

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) has debunked claims that local gin popularly called "akpeteshie" is a substitute to hand sanitiser.

After cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country, many allegations popped up on social media suggesting that herbal bitters or local gin could be used in place of hand sanitisers.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the Head of Public Relations of CPMR, Mr Baffour Osei Akoto, stated that no herbal bitters or local gin could be a viable substitute for hand rubbing, thus cautioned the public against the use of alcohol as a sanitiser.

He explained that the content of alcohol in bitters on the market was often less than 45 per cent and was not effective as a sterilising agent against COVID-19.

Mr Akoto noted that for a sanitiser to be effective, it should contain 60-95per cent alcohol, adding that no medicinal plant, herbal product or local gin had been scientifically proven to effectively fight against the virus.

He, therefore, urged the public to desist from using local gin and abide by the guidelines implemented by the Ghana Health Service regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Regularly wash your hands with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitisers, drink water regularly, engage in exercise and maintain good personal hygiene methods," Mr Akoto added.

He assured the public that his outfit was working around the clock to explore research opportunities in the fight against COVID-19 using herbal medicine.

"As a research centre of excellence, we are engaging with our various partners and stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and Traditional Medicine Practitioners to explore research opportunities in the fight against COVID-19," Mr Akoto said.