Tanzania: High Court Orders Trial Within Trial in Murder Case

19 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

HIGH Court Judge, Dr Ntemi Kilekamajenga, has ordered a trial within a trial after defence counsel Anesius Stewart, who was assisted by Ibrahim Mswadiku and Mathias Rweyemamu, raised an objection to cautioned statements to be tendered as an exhibit.

Mr Stewart while raising an objection, contended that under Section 50(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), the period for interrogation for a suspect under police custody should not exceed four days.

He contended that the accused, Aliyu Dauda and Rashid Mzee, had spent almost 13 days under police custody before their statements were recorded and that they had been tortured.

During trial within a trial detective constable WP 5898 Anitha (35) told the High Court that the two accused facing a murder case No 48/2018 made their cautioned statements voluntarily and they were in a friendly environment.

WP Anitha, who testified as public witness (PW4) testified that the accused, Aliyu Dauda (30) and Rashid Mzee (40), were arrested on November 21, 2015 and she recorded their cautioned statements on December 4, 2015.

She informed the court that delays in recording the statements after the accused were arrested was because there was a series of mysterious killings and the victims had their throats cut.

"Your Honour, about 15 people were murdered while 12 churches were torched in Bukoba Municipal Council, Bukoba Rural, Muleba and Missenyi districts.

They were mysterious killings and the suspects were linked to the killings," she testified.

