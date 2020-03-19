Tanzania: Moshi Khalsa, Tpdf Lift Hockey Titles

MOSHI Khalsa and Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) have won tickets to represent country in this year's international hockey tournament, after they were crowned men and ladies national Hockey Club Championship.

Moshi Khalsa proved their supremacy after clinching the prestigious title of national Hockey Club Championship dubbed 'Mapinduzi Cup' 2020, while TPDF ruled the ladies category.

The three-day tournament which was played at Lugalo hockey field in Dar es Salaam over the weekend involved both categories of men and ladies to excite chief guest and organisers Tanzania Hockey Association (THA).

The tournament saw six teams taking part in men's category and four teams competed in ladies category.

To reach the final, Moshi Khalsa beat TPDF 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal game. The victors were down by 0-2 but managed to call their experience from the store and overcame their opponents to win the game by 3- 2 and marched to the final.

In another semifinal game, Black Mamba easily booked their ticket into the final by beating Juhudi 8-1 to set Khasa's final showdown.

In the men's final game between Black Mamba and Moshi Khalsa, both teams displayed classic stick work with equal misses on either side.

However, Black Mamba had an upper hand to and stretched the opponent's defence to the limit and managed to break the deadlock in 27th minute through Ernest Edward.

Moshi Khalsa pulled level in 45th minute through Temmyson Kisanga and again in 48th minute, Kisanga scored his second goal for his team to seal a 2- 1 win.

In the ladies final game, TPDF won by 3 -1 against Twende team. The chief guest Halima Bushiri, a representative from National Sports Council (NSC) awarded trophies and medals to winning teams and individual players, who exceled in the tournament.

Lawrence Baraka and Tatu Kahumbika all of Juhudi were awarded best players in men and ladies respectively, while Kibasila won men's best disciplined team. Juhudi were awarded the best upcoming men's team, while ladies discipline went to Juhudi team.

Tanzania Hockey Association (THA), Secretary General, Kaushik Doshi said Moshi Khalsa will represent the country in Africa hockey Club Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Malawi in December 2020.

Doshi thanked the tournament's sponsors-- Reliance Insurance Co and Tata Africa Holdings Ltd for making it possible for them to host the event.

Representatives from both companies according to Doshi were excited to be part of the game. Doshi also thanked all teams for making the competition a success.