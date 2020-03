Tanzania: Wasafi Records Hit By Coronavirus

One of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz's managers, Sallam Sharaff has tested positive of coronavirus.

Sallam, who also goes by the pet name Mendes, informed his fans on social media urging them to stay safe during the pandemic.

According to Salam, he is now responding well to treatment and has been put in isolation in a hospital.

"HABARI... !! Napenda kuwajulisha na kuwatoa hofu ndugu, jamaa na marafiki kuwa nimepata majibu ya vipimo na nimeonekana nikiwa na Corona Virus, kwa sasa nipo chini ya uwangalizi mzuri na afya yangu inaendelea vizuri, pia niishukuru serikali kwa maandalizi mazuri na huduma nayopata wodini, Kwenye kituo toka juzi nipo peke yangu kama nimekikodisha vile. Wahudumu wanaushirikiano mzuri Mungu awalinde na awape afya njema maana wamejitolea nafasi zao kutupatia huduma sisi waathirika, hili janga la kimataifa linakwepeka kama tutafuata ushauri nasaha kutoka kwenye Wizara husika, naomba kwa wote tuwe salama na familia zetu, tuchukue tahadhari mapema. Be Strong and Be Safe Everyone out there #AllahBlessUsAll," wrote Sallam on Instagram.

Diamond is among the people wishing him well telling him to get well soon.

"Get well soon MANAGER," replied Diamond on Sallam's post.

Sallam and Diamond were together in Zurich earlier this month as they were preparing for the singer's European tour.

However, it was later cancelled due to the rapid spread of the virus that prompted most countries to put up strict measures to stop the spread.

According to media reports, the two were stranded in France last week after airlines went on lockdown.

The "Jeje" hitmaker usually travels with an entourage including his managers Sallam and Babu Tale, his cousin who deejays in most of his concerts Rj the DJ and his official photographer Lukamba.

