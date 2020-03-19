Kenya: Govt Set to Start Free Distribution of Sanitizers

19 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The government is set to start manufacturing alcohol-based sanitizers which will be distributed to the public for free countrywide to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has so far infected seven people with the Ministry of Health on Wednesday announcing that it is tracing 85 other people who are said to have interacted with an infected patient who fled from Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi before she was traced and taken back.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in a circular copied to Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Ukur Yattani (Treasury) and the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, noted the production is meant to cushion Kenyans who cannot afford the item.

The move by the government follows frustration by a section of Kenyans over lack of the commodity, which is retailing at double its original price. It's not available in most outlets.

Kinyua has instructed a multi-agency team overseeing the production to identify all ethanol held under offences at the various ports of entry and custom areas in the country and release it to the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

"KPC will liaise with the oil industry players who have expressed willingness to produce the sanitizers for the expected manufacture and distribution," Kinyua said.

He maintained that KPC will implement an accountability framework to ensure that the ethanol is utilized for the manufacture and distribution of the sanitizers only.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.