Kenya: Media Council Urges Suspension of Crowded News Conferences to Contain Coronavirus

19 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Thursday urged the national government to provide live feeds for coronavirus updates to avoid crowding of journalists in news conferences.

In new guidelines by MCK's Media Sector Emergency Response Team, the council called on the office of the Government Spokesperson and County Government Communication departments to suspend all live press conferences to avoid large gatherings of media practitioners which could present a health risk.

MCK said, for journalists to be able to comply with Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19, they should not be exposed to crowding and urging media houses to put the safety of their journalists first.

"The National Government, County departments, Agencies and private sector should suspend all live press conferences as currently constituted in order to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines in containment of Covid-19," the statement read in part.

"National government to facilitate the provision of live feeds to national and community level media stations while urging the Ministry of Health to provide content on COVID-19 to media houses for public communication. This is particularly critical to avoid a congregation of large numbers of journalists in one location," the council added.

MCK has however pointed out that in case journalists are needed to cover a critical event or press conference, then the government should provide all necessary protective gear.

The government has so far confirmed seven cases of the virus in the country that has left 8,800 people dead and 220,000 others infected globally. At least 84,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19.

The Government of Kenya has put in place measures to curb the spread of the virus including closure of all learning institutions and suspended the admission of foreigners with no residence status into the country.

President Kenyatta earlier this week declared Saturday a National prayer day to seek God's intervention in fighting the global pandemic.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.