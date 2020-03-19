Nigeria: Anambra Senatorial District - Appeal Court Affirms Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator-Elect

19 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the election of Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party as the senator representing Anambra South.

Justice Bello Kawu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, had, on January 17, nullified the election of Mr Ubah as the senator representing Anambra south.

In the judgement on January 17, the court also ordered the INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mr Ubah and to issue a fresh certificate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obinna Uzoh - who came second in the election, as the senator-elect of the district.

Not satisfied with the lower court's decision, Mr Ubah approached the appellate court to set aside the judgement which he insisted was a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

Delivering judgment in Mr Ubah's appeal on Thursday, the three member-panel of the appellate court in a unanimous decision led by Justice Stephen Adah held that the lower court had no jurisdiction to have entertained the matter.

The failure to refuse the matter made the lower court's decision void.

"That is what the court ought to have done when approached, the court held.

Justice Adah in the lead judgment held that "the appeal of the appellant has merit and it is hereby allowed."

The appellate court further awarded the cost of N250,000 each to be paid by the first and fourth respondent to Mr Ubah.

Details Later... ... .

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.