South Africa: Bulls Reveal Costly Price of Shortened Super Rugby Tour

19 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Bulls have reported new injuries following their shortened Super Rugby trip to Australasia.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

After the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus, the men from Pretoria have returned to South Africa after just one match on tour - a 41-17 loss to the Reds in Brisbane.

Skipper Burger Odendaal (ankle) and winger Cornal Hendricks (knee) suffered injuries in the final pre-match training session in Brisbane and both are expected to be on the sidelines for at least four weeks.

The duo need to undergo scans to determine the exact nature of their injuries, however - due to self-isolation protocols - scans on the injured players had to be delayed until their tests for the coronavirus have been revealed.

Elsewhere, prop Lizo Gqoboka and No 8 Josh Strauss both sustained concussions against the Reds, but are coming through their Return to Play protocols nicely.

Loose forward Muller Uys also injured his AC joint.

The Bulls' touring squad has also gone into self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution following their return from Australia.

They were scheduled to play the Waratahs, Hurricanes and Chiefs over the next three weeks.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.