South Africa: Bulls Reveal Costly Price of Shortened Super Rugby Tour

The Bulls have reported new injuries following their shortened Super Rugby trip to Australasia.

After the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus, the men from Pretoria have returned to South Africa after just one match on tour - a 41-17 loss to the Reds in Brisbane.

Skipper Burger Odendaal (ankle) and winger Cornal Hendricks (knee) suffered injuries in the final pre-match training session in Brisbane and both are expected to be on the sidelines for at least four weeks.

The duo need to undergo scans to determine the exact nature of their injuries, however - due to self-isolation protocols - scans on the injured players had to be delayed until their tests for the coronavirus have been revealed.

Elsewhere, prop Lizo Gqoboka and No 8 Josh Strauss both sustained concussions against the Reds, but are coming through their Return to Play protocols nicely.

Loose forward Muller Uys also injured his AC joint.

The Bulls' touring squad has also gone into self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution following their return from Australia.

They were scheduled to play the Waratahs, Hurricanes and Chiefs over the next three weeks.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24