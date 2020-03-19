Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Manager Sallam Tests Positive of COVID-19

19 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz's manager Sallam has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus which has so far killed over 8000 people worldwide.

Sallam took to his Instagram page to confirm the news to his followers saying it had been confirmed that he had tested positive and he was in isolation.

"The result came back and I am positive with coronavirus but I am doing fine now and everything is going on well," posted Sallam

He captioned the post: Right now I am under observation and my health is good, I am all alone at the ward it is as if I have hired this whole space for myself. I thank the nurses and the general administration for the care they have afforded me since I arrived here two days ago.

Sallam is believed to have travelled to Europe on March 5 where he visited Switzerland, Denmark and France and returned on Saturday March 14.

While there he announced the cancellation of Diamond's shows due to the pandemic that was already ravaging Europe.

In the meantime Diamond Platinumz has delayed his return to Tanzania for three weeks due to similar reasons.

